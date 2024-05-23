WBI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.01.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.1 %

TTD traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.28. The stock had a trading volume of 891,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,684. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $97.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 238.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,397,549.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,637 shares of company stock worth $46,088,765 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

