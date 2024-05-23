WBI Investments LLC Purchases 13,366 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

WBI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 168.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 121,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 63,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Unum Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,949,000 after buying an additional 121,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $590,489,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,095. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,451. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.