WBI Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WBI Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

View Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.