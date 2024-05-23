Wedbush Cuts Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Price Target to $11.00

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TNGX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

TNGX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 710,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,541. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $806.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.84. Tango Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 483,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

