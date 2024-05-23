Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 857 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.41% of Equifax worth $124,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $242.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.65 and a 200-day moving average of $240.94. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

