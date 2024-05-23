Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,868,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Copart were worth $140,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

