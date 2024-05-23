Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $119.39 Million Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 542,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $119,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,630,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 211,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.50.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $220.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.60 and a 200-day moving average of $199.10. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.32 and a one year high of $224.77.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

