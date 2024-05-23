Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $121.92 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,488 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.52% of Church & Dwight worth $121,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,910,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,665,000 after purchasing an additional 145,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,405,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,310,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,645,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $107.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

