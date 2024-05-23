Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $129.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,122 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.00% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $129,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,804,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $103.87 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

