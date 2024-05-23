Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,364 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.86% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $128,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 119,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 917,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,556,000 after purchasing an additional 88,634 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $120.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $89.77 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.