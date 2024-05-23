Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.16% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $146,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 697,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 211,827 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,578,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $34.97.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

