Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.60% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $143,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,593,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,838 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,273,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $252.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.41 and a 1 year high of $253.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.70.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

