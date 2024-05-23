Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.19. 2,222,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,401,555. The firm has a market cap of $209.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

