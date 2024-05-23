Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Sime Armoyan Acquires 8,100 Shares of Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,226.40.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 32,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,044.64.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan bought 1,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,575.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$822.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 27,100 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,525.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sime Armoyan purchased 63,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,068.67.

On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan purchased 21,200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,300.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 62,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,600.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan bought 698,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,816,340.52.

Western Energy Services Stock Down 2.9 %

WRG traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.72. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,545. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.80. The company has a market cap of C$92.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58. Western Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Energy Services ( TSE:WRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$61.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.00 million. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

