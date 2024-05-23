Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WIX. Raymond James began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.81.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $167.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 146.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.59. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $174.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $2,319,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $5,197,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

