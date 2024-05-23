Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.81.

Wix.com Price Performance

WIX opened at $167.19 on Monday. Wix.com has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $174.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 71.38%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after buying an additional 399,944 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,759,000 after buying an additional 329,561 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,590,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,554,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

