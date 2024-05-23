Wormhole (W) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $997.29 Million

Wormhole (W) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Wormhole has a market cap of $997.29 million and approximately $97.09 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wormhole

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.57970714 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $70,438,398.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

