WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Shares of WPP opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. WPP has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $57.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,791,000 after buying an additional 1,062,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,974,000 after buying an additional 332,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 972,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,365,000 after buying an additional 64,087 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after buying an additional 183,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

