Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5475 per share on Saturday, July 20th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

