Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 42.51% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $179.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Yiren Digital by 238.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 40,479 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

