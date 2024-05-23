Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Shares of YRD stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.00 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. Yiren Digital has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.80.
Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 42.51% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $179.48 million for the quarter.
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
