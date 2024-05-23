Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $6.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.77. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $27.60 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $521.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $488.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $1,117,462,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 69,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

