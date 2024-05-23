ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $579,718.91 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00055031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00036102 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00013569 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

