Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 86,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 53,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,188,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.57. 139,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $328.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

