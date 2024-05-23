Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 6.7%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 28,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 749,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $156,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

