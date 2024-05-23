Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $10.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Zuora shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 452,481 shares.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Zuora alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ZUO

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Institutional Trading of Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter worth $83,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter worth $129,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.