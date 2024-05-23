Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.5-113.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.34 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.410-0.430 EPS.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 415,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,557. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $266,961.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,883.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,883.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

