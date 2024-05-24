10,486 Shares in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CDMO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 167,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,859. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.72 million, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 11,762 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $87,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,236 shares of company stock worth $127,546. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avid Bioservices

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.