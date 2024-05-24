13,361 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $808.86. 1,109,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $419.80 and a 52-week high of $820.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.85. The company has a market capitalization of $768.75 billion, a PE ratio of 119.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

