14,968 Shares in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,034,000 after buying an additional 214,238 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,067,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 273,965 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 660,867 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 792,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jay Keith Greyson acquired 41,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $43,324.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,391.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 583,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,538. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.05.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

