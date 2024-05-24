23,067 Shares in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $12,053,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 26.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,228,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after buying an additional 684,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 997,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 557,653 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 494,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $95,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,636,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $150,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE WOW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 92,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,926. The firm has a market cap of $396.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.39. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 39.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

