3,072 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Acquired by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.4 %

DCI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 204,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,133. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $75.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

