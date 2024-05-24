5,052 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,258. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

