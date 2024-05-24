AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Down 0.4%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $157.14 and last traded at $157.59. Approximately 634,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,480,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.95. The company has a market cap of $276.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 9,891 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $1,754,564.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,323.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,561 shares of company stock valued at $53,645,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

