Achain (ACT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,813.17

Achain (ACT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $41,813.17 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001411 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000878 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

