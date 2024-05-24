Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 260 ($3.30) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 250 ($3.18).
Adriatic Metals Price Performance
Shares of ADT1 opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.96) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £711.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2,906.25 and a beta of 1.18. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.22). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.60. The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59.
About Adriatic Metals
