Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 260 ($3.30) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 250 ($3.18).

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

Shares of ADT1 opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.96) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £711.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2,906.25 and a beta of 1.18. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.22). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 219.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.60. The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.