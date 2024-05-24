Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Decreased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $3,426,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,076 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $227,566,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.0 %

AMD stock traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,873,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,054,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day moving average is $157.32. The company has a market cap of $269.78 billion, a PE ratio of 243.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

