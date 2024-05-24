Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,221,080 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 2,348,478 shares.The stock last traded at $6.73 and had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Aegon by 144.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

