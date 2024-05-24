AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.63. 2,344,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 11,467,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 103.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,539,000 after buying an additional 78,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 146,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter worth $3,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.