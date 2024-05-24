Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Airship AI’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Airship AI in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Airship AI Stock Performance

Shares of AISP stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airship AI will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airship AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airship AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Airship AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

