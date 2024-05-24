Algorand Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $76.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00055886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,164,199,046 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.