Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.73 and last traded at $80.00. Approximately 22,509,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 18,633,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

