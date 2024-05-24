Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 2.9%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.42 and last traded at $83.63. Approximately 7,425,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 18,415,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,367,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $151,726,000. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.