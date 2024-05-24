Allstate Corp Acquires Shares of 1,814 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,568,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,467,000 after purchasing an additional 155,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.73. 485,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

