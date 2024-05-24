Allstate Corp Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,628,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in American International Group by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 465,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.49%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

