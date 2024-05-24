Allstate Corp Purchases 183 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after buying an additional 37,069 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.60. 1,199,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,190,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.