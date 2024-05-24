Allstate Corp Sells 10,644 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after acquiring an additional 540,658 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,017,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,610,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 921,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 165,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 577,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 81,249 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE BDN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 238,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,726. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $809.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

