Allstate Corp Sells 5,973 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 16,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,800,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,830,754. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on F shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.