Allstate Corp Sells 60 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,865. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

