Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) were down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 387.50 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 390 ($4.96). Approximately 242,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 347,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.40).

Several brokerages have commented on AFM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.34) to GBX 465 ($5.91) in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.34) target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £511.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,729.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 366.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 366.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

