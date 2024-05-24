Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ) Insider Buys £14,430 in Stock

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) insider David Loren Neuhauser purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £14,430 ($18,340.11).

Amaroq Minerals Price Performance

AMRQ opened at GBX 73 ($0.93) on Friday. Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 84 ($1.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.68. The company has a market cap of £238.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. The company explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, graphite, platinum group elements, nickel, rare earth elements and others across South Greenland. It holds interests in eleven exploration licenses, including nalunaq, vagar, tartoq, nuna nutaaq, anoritooq, siku, saarloq, north sava, sava, stendalen, kobbermineburgt, paatasoq west, and nunarsuit covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland.

