Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ) Insider Buys £14,430 in Stock

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Free Report) insider David Loren Neuhauser purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £14,430 ($18,340.11).
Amaroq Minerals Price Performance
AMRQ opened at GBX 73 ($0.93) on Friday. Amaroq Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 39 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 84 ($1.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.68. The company has a market cap of £238.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3,550.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63.
About Amaroq Minerals
